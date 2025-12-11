Why did TDP MP Vemireddy pay his ‘unrelated’ staffer Rs. 25,000 per month for 2 years?

YSRCP State Official Spokesperson Putta Sivashankar Reddy exposed a major contradiction in TDP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s claims about one Appanna. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP Central Office, he stated that Appanna is undeniably an employee of Vemireddy, and for the past two years, VPR Mining Infrastructure, owned by the MP, has been depositing Rs. 25,000 into Appanna’s account every month without fail. Yet the MP now claims he has “no connection” with Appanna, which Putta termed absurd. If there is no link, why would a company continuously pay him on the 1st or 2nd of every month from March 2023 to March 2025? He displayed Appanna’s bank statements before the media to establish the facts.

Putta questioned how Vemireddy could claim he helped Appanna only because YSRCP MP Y.V. Subba Reddy supposedly asked him to. If that were true, why did the payments continue even after Vemireddy and his wife switched parties and won as MP and MLA from the TDP? Why did the so-called “help” continue month after month for nearly a year even after leaving YSRCP? He said TDP leaders are unable to answer even a single question raised by YS Jagan during his recent press meet because YS Jagan presented every point with clear evidence. TDP-friendly media may amplify whatever their leaders say, but the facts cannot be hidden.

He strongly criticised the TDP’s ongoing attempt to throw mud at the YSRCP for every incident in the state, irrespective of who is actually involved. Even when hard proof shows Appanna is a personal assistant to Vemireddy, TDP continues misleading the public. Putta said people have understood Chandrababu Naidu’s deceptive politics, and since these tactics no longer work, the TDP is resorting to false propaganda and diversionary tactics against YSRCP and its leaders.