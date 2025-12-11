Maharashtra Govt Issues 2026 Public Holiday List, Bhaubeej Earns Additional Holiday

The Maharashtra government has officially released the state’s public holiday calendar for 2026, allowing government employees, institutions, and citizens to plan their year well in advance. The list, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), features 24 general holidays for government offices, along with a special additional holiday for Bhaubeej on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The early announcement aims to streamline administrative planning, academic schedules, travel arrangements, and festival celebrations. This year, Bhaubeej—an important Diwali-season festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters—has received an extra holiday, a move widely expected to be appreciated across Maharashtra.

The government has also declared April 1, 2026, as a bank-only holiday to facilitate annual financial closing and auditing processes. This ensures that banking institutions can complete year-end operations efficiently without affecting public services on other days.

With cultural observances, national holidays, and administrative needs thoughtfully balanced, Maharashtra’s 2026 holiday calendar provides a clear and organised framework for the year ahead.

Key Public Holidays in Maharashtra for 2026