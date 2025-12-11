Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Annual Pay Set To Be Cut from ₹7 Cr to ₹5 Cr by BCCI

In a major development ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual council meeting on December 22, reports suggest that the salaries of senior cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be reduced. Both players, who currently feature only in One Day Internationals (ODIs), are expected to be moved from the A+ category to the A category in the central contract list.

According to sources, the BCCI is planning a structural revision of player contracts to align with recent team compositions and formats. The A+ category is currently reserved for players who consistently represent India across all three formats of the game. Since Rohit and Kohli have not been active in T20 Internationals and Test matches recently, the board is reportedly considering a downgrade in their pay grade.

Meanwhile, young India captain Shubman Gill is likely to receive a promotion from the A category to A+, acknowledging his leadership role and consistent performances across formats.

Apart from the players’ central contracts, the remuneration and allowances of umpires and match referees are also expected to be reviewed during the upcoming meeting.

The BCCI currently classifies players into four categories — A+, A, B, and C — based on their performance, consistency, and participation in international matches. The current annual retainership structure is as follows:

A+ Category: ₹7 crore

A Category: ₹5 crore

B Category: ₹3 crore

C Category: ₹1 crore

This move, if confirmed, will mark a significant reshuffle in BCCI’s contract policy and could signal a new era focused on rewarding players active across formats while phasing out senior players who have restricted their participation to limited-overs cricket.

The final decision is expected after the council meeting on December 22.