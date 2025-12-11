December 12 Holiday Status: Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Updates

As temperatures continue to drop across the country, many states are experiencing cold waves, dense fog, and weather-related disruptions. Despite this, December 12, 2025, will be a regular working day for schools in most parts of India, as there is no national festival or special occasion on this date. However, a few states have declared holidays due to local conditions and weather.

States Where Schools Will Be Closed on December 12

1. Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on December 12 due to severe cold waves and snowfall. As per the winter schedule, schools up to Class 12 in these regions are shut for the entire month of December.

Pre-primary: Closed from November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1–8: Closed from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9–12: Closed from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

2. Kerala

Schools in Kerala will remain closed in certain districts on December 12 due to weather-related disruptions and the ongoing impact of heavy rain in some areas. Additionally, some local bodies continue to face post-election administrative adjustments.

3. Tamil Nadu (Rain-Affected Districts Only)

In parts of Tamil Nadu where heavy rain continues, district administrations have announced holidays on December 12 for safety reasons. This applies only to rain-affected regions and not the entire state.

States Where Schools Will Remain Open on December 12

For the rest of the country, including states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and others, December 12 will be a normal working day for schools. No public holiday, festival, or special event has been scheduled on this date, so regular classes will continue.

Conclusion

While December 12 is a regular working day for most states, a few regions—mainly Jammu and Kashmir, and weather-affected districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu—will observe school closures due to local conditions. Students and parents are advised to follow district-level announcements for the most accurate updates.

Also read: State-Wise School Holiday List from December 11 to 31 Released