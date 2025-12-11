State-Wise School Holiday List from December 11 to 31 Released

Several regions across India are preparing for extended school holidays in December 2025, with state governments issuing fresh notifications in response to adverse weather conditions and the upcoming festive season.

Kerala & Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut in Rain-Hit Areas

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, districts severely impacted by continuous rainfall will observe school holidays from December 11 to 14, 2025. Officials have taken this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students as many areas continue to experience flooding and disrupted transportation.

This break comes shortly after the long holiday stretch in October due to festival celebrations, giving students yet another pause from regular classes as the year draws to a close.

Uttar Pradesh: Year-End Winter Vacation Announced

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from December 20 to 31, 2025, granting students a 12-day winter vacation. Academic activities will resume in January 2026.

The state government has also hinted that the holidays may be extended if severe cold conditions persist. The administration will monitor temperature levels and issue a revised schedule if dense fog or extreme winter weather becomes a concern. Parents will be notified directly by schools if any additional closure days are approved.

Jammu & Kashmir: Extended Break Due to Snowfall and Harsh Winter

In the winter zone of Jammu and Kashmir, educational institutions have been instructed to remain shut from December 8 to 14 because of snowfall, freezing temperatures, and heavy fog.

In addition:

Pre-primary and Classes up to 8 will stay closed throughout December and January.

Classes 1 to 8 are expected to restart in March 2026.

Classes 9 to 12 will reopen earlier, from February 23, 2026.

Authorities stated that these measures aim to protect children from severe winter conditions that often disrupt normal school functioning in the region.

Festive Season Offers Students Additional Breaks

With Christmas, New Year, and winter holiday periods approaching, students across multiple states are set to enjoy several days away from school. Many families are likely to use this time for travel or festive preparations, while schools prepare to resume regular schedules in the new year based on regional weather conditions.

Also read: Schools Holiday on December 11 in Kerala, AP, Tamil Nadu and more!