Schools Holiday on December 11 in Kerala, AP, Tamil Nadu and more!

Several districts in India will witness school closures on December 11, owing to local elections and severe weather conditions. The affected areas span across North India and the southern regions, with specific districts announcing holidays.

In Kerala, schools will remain closed in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod due to the second phase of local body elections. The state government has ensured a smooth voting process and minimized disruptions for students, parents, and teachers.

Telangana is also set to conduct Panchayat elections, with the first phase of polling scheduled for December 11. Schools may be closed on December 11 and 12, as some institutions might be used as polling stations, and teachers could be assigned election duties. Students and parents are advised to confirm with school authorities regarding potential closures.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh have largely reopened schools after recent rainfall-related disruptions. However, areas experiencing heavy rain should anticipate possible closures, and students are advised to stay updated with school announcements.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the School Education Department has declared winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir division and winter-zone areas of Jammu Division. The break, aimed at ensuring student safety during harsh weather, will commence on different dates for various classes:

Pre-primary level: November 26 to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1 to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11 to February 22, 2026

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