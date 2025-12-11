Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 11: Check 24k, 22K and 18K Prices Update

Gold has long been considered one of the safest investment assets, thanks to its consistent ability to retain value during inflation, economic uncertainty, and market fluctuations. For centuries, gold has symbolised wealth and security, making it a preferred choice for investors seeking stability. Below is a freshly updated overview of today’s gold and silver prices in India, shared for informational purposes.

Gold Prices in India - December 11:

Gold rates in India are influenced by multiple global and domestic factors. International gold prices, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and local jewellery demand—especially during festivals and wedding seasons—play a major role in determining market rates.

As of today, the gold prices are:

24K Gold: ₹13,032 per gram

22K Gold: ₹11,946 per gram

18K Gold: ₹9,774 per gram

Gold prices have shown slight volatility in recent days. Yesterday, the 22K gold rate per gram stood at ₹13,031, meaning today’s price reflects a minimal increase of ₹1 per gram.

Silver Prices in India – December 11:

Silver continues to be a popular metal for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are preferred over gold. Its price depends heavily on global trends and industrial demand.

Current silver rates across India:

₹199.10 per gram

₹1,99,100 per kilogram

While silver is more affordable than gold, its prices fluctuate frequently due to global industrial requirements and market conditions.