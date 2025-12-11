January 2026 Holiday List for West Bengal Govt Staff Released; Check here!

Government employees in West Bengal have every reason to celebrate as the state administration has announced an extended set of holidays for January 2026. The list, released from Nabanna, brings welcome news at the start of the new year, offering two long breaks within the same month. With schools and colleges also scheduled to remain shut on these dates, the announcement has created a wave of excitement among employees across the state.

Holiday Schedule for January 2026

The newly published 2026 state holiday calendar reveals two clusters of consecutive holidays in January—one in the middle of the month and another toward the end. Together, these breaks add up to a total of 10 days off.

First Long Break in Early January

The month begins with the New Year’s holiday on January 1. A longer stretch of holidays follows starting Saturday, January 10, and includes:

January 10 (Saturday)

January 11 (Sunday)

January 12 (Monday) – National Youth Day, marking Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary

January 14 (Wednesday) – Makar Sankranti

By taking leave on January 13 (Tuesday)—a working day sandwiched between the holidays—employees can enjoy an uninterrupted six-day break. This optional leave day makes the mid-January holiday period even more attractive.

Second Long Break Toward Month-End

The festive atmosphere continues later in the month, beginning with January 23 (Friday), observed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, followed by:

January 24 (Saturday)

January 25 (Sunday)

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

This lineup offers four back-to-back holidays, giving employees another long weekend to look forward to.

A Joyous Start to 2026

With two substantial holiday stretches—six days and four days—West Bengal’s government workforce will enjoy a total of 10 holidays spread across January. The announcement has been warmly received, marking a cheerful beginning to the new year for thousands of state employees.

Also read: Schools Holiday on December 11 in Kerala, AP, Tamil Nadu and more!