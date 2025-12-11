Hyderabad Weather: Mercury Dips Sharply - Here’s the Coldest Day of the Week

Hyderabad is witnessing a sharper dip in temperatures as winter tightens its grip. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have dropped to 12–13°C, bringing noticeably colder mornings across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies and dry conditions are allowing night temperatures to fall rapidly, even as afternoons remain comfortably warm.

Colder Nights, Warm Afternoons

On Thursday, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2°C and a maximum of 29.5°C. With no rainfall in the past 24 hours and moderate evening humidity near 40%, winter conditions are expected to persist.

Clear skies are contributing to faster cooling after sunset, resulting in chilly mornings and pleasant daytime weather.

Hyderabad 7-Day Weather Forecast