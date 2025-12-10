Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 14: Double Elimination Twist Ahead of Finale Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has entered its crucial 14th week, with the grand finale just days away. Seven contestants are still inside the house, but not all of them will make it to the final stage, as the makers are reportedly planning a major twist.

Kalyan has already secured his place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task. The remaining six housemates — Tanuja, Emanuel, Pavan, Bharani, Suman, and Sanjana — are all nominated this week, setting the stage for an intense elimination round.

Usually, Bigg Boss Telugu features five finalists, though some seasons have allowed six contestants to enter the finale week before a midweek elimination. Earlier buzz suggested that Season 9 might also send six contestants to the final week.

However, the latest updates indicate a big shift in the makers’ plan: only five contestants will enter the finale week, and this week will reportedly feature a double elimination.

Based on current voting trends, Suman Shetty and Sanjana are in the bottom two positions, with Bharani trailing close as the third lowest. Unless there is an unexpected spike in votes — which seems highly unlikely — two of these three contestants are expected to be evicted.

With the finale approaching, this twist is set to shake up the game and intensify the competition among the remaining housemates.