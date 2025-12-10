Kerala School Holiday on December 11 Due to Phase 2 Elections

All government and private schools in Kerala will remain closed on Thursday, December 11, 2025 due to the second phase of the local body elections. The holiday has been announced because many schools will be used as polling booths and for other election-related arrangements.

This is the second election holiday for students this week. Schools were already closed on December 9 for the first phase of polling.

Districts Going to Polls on December 11

The second phase of the Kerala local body elections will take place in the following districts:

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Kannur

Kasaragod

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Why Schools Are Closed

Most school buildings are used as polling stations during elections. To ensure smooth voting and proper arrangements, the state government has declared a holiday for all schools on December 11.

Counting of Votes

The counting of votes for both polling days—December 9 and 11—will take place on December 13.

Other School Holidays in December

Students can also look forward to the upcoming Christmas holidays from December 19 to 28, 2025.