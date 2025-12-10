Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Caste and Regional Politics Hijack the Game

From its very inception, Bigg Boss has been a game of strategy, perception, and survival. Over the years, viewers have come to believe that some contestants enter the house with pre-planned roadmaps, while others depend entirely on their public relations machinery to shape public opinion. What is deeply concerning is that in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, this manipulation has taken a troubling turn. Caste, religion, and regional identity are now being used as tools to influence voting and public sentiment.

When the Top Two Become Targets

At present, finalist contenders Tanuja and Kalyan are at the center of an ugly online storm. Tanuja is being viciously targeted for being a Kannada contestant, while Kalyan is being projected by certain groups as “our caste boy.” His PR machinery has amplified this identity-based narrative, triggering further backlash and counter attacks. The result is a reality show that is now being dragged into the murky waters of caste and regional politics.

Promotion by Pulling Others Down

Kalyan’s image is being shaped through carefully curated labels such as Common Man, Army Man, and Telugu Boy. Massive digital campaigns are being run to create positive momentum around him. But as is often the case in Bigg Boss, the rise of one contestant is built on the systematic tearing down of others. Defamation, character attacks, and narrative manipulation have become the primary weapons of preference.

When Talent Takes a Backseat to Identity

Instead of discussing strategy, gameplay, or emotional intelligence, the discourse has shifted toward identity. Tanuja’s Kannada background has become a talking point rather than her performance. Many viewers seem to forget that Bigg Boss is not a cultural battlefield. It is a game show. Caste, region, and language should never enter the equation.

This is not without precedent. In earlier seasons, contestants like Mehboob also benefited briefly from community driven narratives. Yet his eventual elimination served as proof that identity politics does not guarantee victory.

If the IPL Can Rise Above Borders, Why Can’t Bigg Boss

The Indian Premier League offers a simple lesson. Teams may be named after cities, but players come from across nations. Fans cheer for talent, not for birthplace or mother tongue. If cricket lovers can rise above regional pride, there is no reason why Bigg Boss audiences cannot do the same.

A Repetitive and Toxic Pattern

Tanuja’s current experience is not isolated. Contestants like Yashmi, Shobha Shetty, Prerana, Nikhil, and Prithvi faced similar abuse in past seasons. Ironically, all of them built their careers in the Telugu television industry. They speak fluent Telugu and earn the love and livelihood of this very audience they are being questioned by.

The Role of PR in Turning Conflict Into Currency

The real drivers of this toxicity are not always the contestants themselves. PR teams thrive on outrage. Emotional provocation, fake narratives, and strategic targeting are used to keep candidates trending. Last season too, labels like Star Maa Batch were weaponized to polarize audiences. The game inside the house became secondary to the war outside it.

A Line That Should Not Be Crossed

What is even more disturbing is the nature of the abuse. Social media is flooded with offensive and demeaning comments, most of which are directed at women contestants. Instead of highlighting strengths, fans and PR teams are focusing on humiliation and character assassination. This is not competitive spirit. This is social decay disguised as fandom.

Bigg Boss was meant to be entertainment, not a breeding ground for caste and regional hatred. Audiences today are increasingly voicing concern over this disturbing shift. If this trend continues unchecked, the show risks losing not just credibility but also its moral responsibility as a mass media platform.