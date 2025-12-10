Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026 Released: Full Public Holiday Calendar Announced

Dec 10, 2025, 15:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Tamil Nadu government has officially issued the Public and Government Holiday List for 2026, covering all holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The circular applies to state government offices, commercial banks, and co-operative banks, ensuring clarity for employees, institutions, and the public.

Key Points from the Notification

All Tamil Nadu government offices will remain closed on the declared public holidays.

April 1, 2026 (Annual Bank Account Closing Day) is not a holiday for banks.

All Saturdays and Sundays throughout 2026 are holidays.

Holidays listed below are fully applicable under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Tamil Nadu Public Holiday List 2026 

January 2026

  • January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
  • January 15 (Thursday): Pongal
  • January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day
  • January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal
  • January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February 2026

  • February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam

March 2026

  • March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day
  • March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr)
  • March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 2026

  • April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts
  • April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
  • April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 2026

  • May 1 (Friday): May Day
  • May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Id-ul-Azha)

June 2026

  • June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)

August 2026

  • August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
  • August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet’s Birthday)

September 2026

  • September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi
  • September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi

October 2026

  • October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
  • October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja
  • October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami

November 2026

  • November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali

December 2026

  • December 25 (Friday): Christmas

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Tamil Nadu Holiday List
Tamil Nadu holidays
Tamil Nadu Holiday
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