Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026 Released: Full Public Holiday Calendar Announced

The Tamil Nadu government has officially issued the Public and Government Holiday List for 2026, covering all holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The circular applies to state government offices, commercial banks, and co-operative banks, ensuring clarity for employees, institutions, and the public.

Key Points from the Notification

All Tamil Nadu government offices will remain closed on the declared public holidays.

April 1, 2026 (Annual Bank Account Closing Day) is not a holiday for banks.

All Saturdays and Sundays throughout 2026 are holidays.

Holidays listed below are fully applicable under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Tamil Nadu Public Holiday List 2026

January 2026

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

January 15 (Thursday): Pongal

January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February 2026

February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam

March 2026

March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr)

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 2026

April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 2026

May 1 (Friday): May Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Id-ul-Azha)

June 2026

June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)

August 2026

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet’s Birthday)

September 2026

September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi

September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi

October 2026

October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja

October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami

November 2026

November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali

December 2026