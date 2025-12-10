Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026 Released: Full Public Holiday Calendar Announced
The Tamil Nadu government has officially issued the Public and Government Holiday List for 2026, covering all holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The circular applies to state government offices, commercial banks, and co-operative banks, ensuring clarity for employees, institutions, and the public.
Key Points from the Notification
All Tamil Nadu government offices will remain closed on the declared public holidays.
April 1, 2026 (Annual Bank Account Closing Day) is not a holiday for banks.
All Saturdays and Sundays throughout 2026 are holidays.
Holidays listed below are fully applicable under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Tamil Nadu Public Holiday List 2026
January 2026
- January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
- January 15 (Thursday): Pongal
- January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day
- January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal
- January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
February 2026
- February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam
March 2026
- March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day
- March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr)
- March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi
April 2026
- April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts
- April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
- April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
May 2026
- May 1 (Friday): May Day
- May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Id-ul-Azha)
June 2026
- June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)
August 2026
- August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
- August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet’s Birthday)
September 2026
- September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi
- September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi
October 2026
- October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
- October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja
- October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami
November 2026
- November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali
December 2026
- December 25 (Friday): Christmas