Telangana SSC Exams 2026: March 14 to April 16, Students, Parents and Unions Question 34-Day Schedule

The newly announced SSC timetable for 2026 has triggered strong criticism across Telangana, with student unions, parents, and teachers questioning why the Board of Secondary Education has imposed what they call the longest and most exhausting exam schedule in recent years.

The exams, which begin on March 14 and stretch all the way to April 16, span 34 days — a duration many argue is unnecessary, stressful, and poorly planned.

“Why drag exams for more than a month?” ask concerns groups

Student organisations slammed the board for releasing what they describe as an “illogical and lethargic timetable” that forces students to remain in exam mode for over a month.

Parents echoed the frustration, pointing out that:

The long gap between subjects increases anxiety and burnout

Students from rural areas face travel and accommodation challenges

The extended timeline disrupts competitive exam preparation for groups like IIT-JEE, NEET, and polytechnic entrance tests

A representative of a prominent student union said,

“No Class 10 student should be forced to go through a 34-day exam marathon. The board is testing patience, not academic ability.”

Science papers squeezed, others dragged out

While some subjects like Physical Science and Biological Science are squeezed into short 90-minute slots, others come after long, uneven breaks — further raising questions about the scheduling logic.

Education activists argue that the board could have easily completed the exams within a 10–14 day window, as many other states do.

Parents demand revision, board remains silent

Parents’ associations have urged the government to step in and revise the timetable, stating that the prolonged schedule places an unfair emotional and academic burden on lakhs of students.

So far, the board has not responded to the widespread backlash.

"This isn’t planning — it's negligence," say critics

With no clarity from the authorities, criticism continues to mount. Activists warn that the board’s decision reflects a lack of understanding of student welfare, and they fear the extended exam stretch could negatively impact overall performance.

As pressure grows, all eyes are now on whether the education department will reconsider the controversial schedule or hold firm despite mounting opposition.

Also Read: Telangana Releases SSC Exam Dates for March–April 2026