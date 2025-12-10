Telangana Releases SSC Exam Dates for March–April 2026; 10th Class Exams Begin March 14

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has announced the official timetable for the SSC Public Examinations 2026, finalising the schedule for Class 10 students across SSC, OSSC, and Vocational streams.

As per the notification, the annual board exams will commence on March 14, 2026, and conclude on April 16, 2026. All papers will be held in the morning session, starting at 9:30 AM. District Education Officers and school managements have been instructed to circulate the schedule widely to ensure students are fully informed ahead of time.

Complete SSC 2026 Timetable

March 14 (Saturday): First Language – Group A & Composite Course (Part I & II) | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 18 (Wednesday): Second Language | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 23 (Monday): Third Language (English) | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

March 28 (Saturday): Mathematics | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

April 2 (Thursday): Physical Science | 9:30 AM–11:00 AM

April 7 (Tuesday): Biological Science | 9:30 AM–11:00 AM

April 13 (Monday): Social Studies | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

April 15 (Wednesday): OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC Vocational Theory | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

April 16 (Thursday): OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) | 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

Board Issues Strict Instructions

The BSE clarified that students must attempt Part-B (Objective Section) only during the final 30 minutes of the exam, except for the Science subjects—Physical Science and Biological Science—where objective questions may be answered only in the last 15 minutes.

The board further notified that:

The same question papers will be used for academic and OSSC subjects.

Exams will not be postponed under any circumstances, even if the state declares a public holiday.

Students appearing at the wrong exam centre or attempting a wrong question paper will face cancellation of their examination.

Overview

Exams start: March 14, 2026

Exams end: April 16, 2026

Mode: Morning session only

Science exams: Shorter duration

Applicable to: SSC, OSSC, and Vocational students

Also Read: Telangana SSC Exams 2026: Students, Parents and Unions Question 34-Day Schedule