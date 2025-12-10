December 11 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors often look for market holiday updates to plan their trading activity smoothly. If you are wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on December 11, here is the latest information.

December 11 will be a regular working day for the Indian stock market.

Both the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will remain open for trading during their usual hours. There are no national holidays, festivals, or special occasions scheduled for tomorrow that would require a market closure.

This means traders and investors can continue with their regular activities, including equity, derivatives, and currency market operations.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in December

While December 11 is not a holiday, a few important market holidays are lined up this month according to the official stock market holiday calendar:

December 25, 2025 – Christmas

This is the only nationwide stock market holiday in December when both NSE and BSE will remain closed.

Other than this, the market will follow its regular weekly schedule, closing only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bottom Line

For December 11, market operations will continue without interruption, and investors can trade as usual. However, it’s always a good idea to stay updated with the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars for any last-minute changes.

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