JioHotstar Looks to Exit ICC Deal Before 2026 T20 World Cup

Reports have emerged suggesting that JioHotstar may step back from its ICC broadcast partnership, raising several questions about the economics behind the deal. According to industry insiders, the decision isn’t sudden but rather a calculated response to the high-cost structure and limited viewership potential associated with the ongoing contract.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had reportedly quoted a fee of ₹138 crore per match, which is notably higher than the ₹114 crore per match valuation of Indian Premier League (IPL) games — widely regarded as the most lucrative cricket property in the world. This pricing discrepancy has sparked concern among industry analysts, as the IPL commands far greater advertising and viewer engagement compared to ICC tournaments.

Adding to Jio’s dilemma, India is scheduled to play only 28 out of the 179 ICC matches under the current rights cycle. This means the majority of matches will involve teams with lower audience pull in India, resulting in lower ad revenue and reduced viewer retention. With the Indian market driving most of the digital viewership globally, the imbalance between cost and potential returns has become increasingly evident.

Furthermore, insiders claim that Jio’s management has identified this phase as an opportunity to negotiate a revised pricing model. With no strong competition in the bidding landscape after the recent market shifts, Jio is reportedly optimistic that ICC may reconsider its pricing to retain India’s largest streaming player.

In recent years, JioHotstar has aggressively positioned itself as the leading destination for live sports in India, investing heavily in digital rights to secure long-term dominance. However, the current scenario underscores a shift toward financial prudence over aggressive expansion, a move that could reshape the dynamics of sports streaming in India.

While an official confirmation is yet to come, industry experts believe Jio’s temporary withdrawal could be a strategic pause rather than a permanent exit, paving the way for a restructured deal that aligns better with market realities and audience behavior.