Meghalaya School Holiday on December 12 to Honor Pa Togan Sangma

Consequently, the government of Meghalaya has declared a state-wide holiday in all private and government schools on December 12, 2025, in view of the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.

Rescheduling of Exams

The Class 11 Internal/ promotion practical which was scheduled to begin from December 12, 2025, has been postponed by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. The examinations will now be held from December 15, 2025.

Who was Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma?

The period of history of Northeast India saw in the Garo hills one great leader of the Garo tribe named Pa Togan Sangma. He led a rebellion against the British occupation of Garo Hills in 1872. To commemorate his contributions, the state government has declared a holiday on December 12, 2025.

Official Notice

According to the official notice from MBOSE, "It is hereby informed to all concerned that, since 12th December, 2025, is a state holiday, the Class-XI Internal/Promotion Practical Examination, 2025-2026, which was scheduled to be held on this day shall now be held on 15th December, 2025." Students are encouraged to check with their individual schools for more information.

Also read: State-Wise School Holiday List from December 11 to 31 Released