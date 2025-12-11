H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed: Thousands of Indians Affected

A sudden halt in H-1B visa interviews has left thousands of Indian applicants distressed, as U.S. immigration authorities have postponed all interviews scheduled for this month. Applicants have been informed through email, but officials have not provided any timeline as to when the interview process will resume.

The decision follows new guidelines by the US government, which make it compulsory for visa officials to conduct minute checks of applicants' social media profiles and online activity. Any suspicious or inappropriate posts may lead to immediate visa rejection. Even profiles perceived as doubtful may prevent an applicant from receiving an interview call.

With the new regulations, the U.S. has temporarily suspended H1-B visa interviews in India. Interviews expected this month may now take place only in April or May next year. This delay was particularly affecting people who traveled from the U.S. to India, as many are now unable to return without completing the visa interview. A few applicants may have to wait another four to five months.

This postponement does not apply only to the H-1B category. Interviews for other visa types are also being delayed. The applicants were asked not to visit the consular offices by the U.S. Embassy but to wait for an updated appointment date.

Applicants took to social media to express dissatisfaction. One candidate said his interview scheduled for December 18 got postponed to April 30 next year. Meanwhile, American companies have also raised concerns over this, criticizing the decision as this might affect the availability of skilled professionals on whom they rely heavily.

This continued uncertainty is causing substantial disruptions to applicants' plans for work, travel, and employment commitments — and many are anxiously awaiting further word.

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