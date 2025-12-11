Messi India Tour 2025: Meet-and-Greet Package Costs RS 10 Lakh - Full Details Inside

Football icon Lionel Messi will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday for a series of exclusive events, including a premium meet-and-greet and a three-hour public programme at Uppal Stadium. Organisers have announced that fans can get a photograph with the Argentine legend for ₹9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 slots available. The elite photo session will be held at Falaknuma Palace, and bookings are open on the District app.

Messi is scheduled to land in the city at 4 PM and will head straight to Uppal Stadium for the main event starting at 7 PM. He will be accompanied by fellow Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez. The programme will begin with a 20-minute exhibition match between Singareni RR-9 and Aparna Messi All Stars. Fifteen children — five trained young players and ten talented underprivileged kids without access to coaching — will also participate. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will join the match for the final five minutes.

A football clinic will follow, where UNICEF ambassador Messi will guide children on basic techniques and gameplay. The event will also include a penalty shootout, with Messi presenting awards to the winners. The closing ceremony will feature a felicitation by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Parvathi Reddy, advisor to The GOAT Tour (Hyderabad) organising committee, confirmed that all ticket categories for the stadium event are available exclusively on the District app. She clarified that no cricketers have been invited and that the evening will also feature a musical concert. Messi is expected to remain at the stadium for about an hour and stay overnight in Hyderabad before departing for Mumbai on Sunday morning.