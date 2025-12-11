Dec 31, 2025 Deadline Alert: PAN, ITR, Tax and KYC Tasks You Must Complete

As 2025 draws to a close, government departments and financial authorities are urging citizens to complete several mandatory tasks before the end of the month. Missing these deadlines may result in penalties, delayed services or temporary suspensions. Below is a detailed overview of the major compliances that must be completed by December 31.

The third installment of advance tax is the first major deadline. Taxpayers in the advance tax category are required to pay their third installment by December 15. Officials have reminded citizens that delays will attract interest under Sections 234B and 234C, making timely payment essential.

Another important task is the filing of billed Income Tax Returns. December 31 is the last date for those who missed the earlier deadline to file their ITR with late fees. Failure to complete this process may lead to additional penalties and complications during future financial transactions.

Citizens must also ensure that their PAN is linked with Aadhaar by December 31. This linkage is mandatory for verification of financial records and to keep PAN active. Unlinked PAN cards may be marked inoperative, causing disruptions in banking services and tax filings.

The deadline for applications under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana also falls in December. Eligible applicants have been advised to submit their forms promptly to avoid exclusion from the housing scheme’s upcoming allotment cycle.

Ration card holders are reminded to complete e-KYC verification before the end of the month. Non completion may result in temporary suspension of subsidised food grain benefits.

Authorities recommend completing all tasks well before the month end to avoid last minute technical issues.