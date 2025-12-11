Akhanda 2 Release Effect: Megha Akash's Sahakutumbanam Now Releasing on Dec 19

Sahakutumbanam, starring Ram Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead, supported by a strong ensemble featuring Natakiriti Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satya, is all set for theatrical release. The film is relasing in theatres on December 19, 2025. The heartwarming family entertainer is directed by Uday Sharma and produced by Mahadev Goud and Nagaratna under the HNG Cinemas LLP banner.

With Mani Sharma composing the music, Madhu Dasari handling cinematography, and Sashank Mali overseeing editing, the team promises a wholesome, feel-good theatrical experience. The recently released trailer has already garnered an overwhelmingly positive response across social media platforms.

Originally slated for a December 12 release, the makers have now shifted Sahakutumbanam to December 19. The decision was taken out of respect for the release of Akhanda Tandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, which arrives in theatres on December 12.

The team shared that they did not want their film to cause even the slightest disturbance to the release of Akhanda 2, given the deep respect they have for Balakrishna. They also extended heartfelt wishes for the grand success of Akhanda Tandavam.

“Some decisions are made not for business, but for emotions. This is one such decision made in the spirit of ‘Jai Balayya’. We are happy to announce that Sahakutumbanam will now release in theatres worldwide on December 19,” the team said in their statement.