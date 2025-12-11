14,967 Central Teaching and Non-Teaching Vacancies Announced — Apply Now

A major recruitment drive has been launched by central educational institutions, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, with 14,967 vacancies available across teaching and non-teaching categories. Candidates aspiring to build their careers in the education sector can now apply for a wide range of posts.

The vacancies include positions such as Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Teachers (TGT and PGT), Librarians, and several training-related posts. The recruitment process will involve multiple stages, including Level 1 and Level 2 examinations, skill tests, interviews, and certificate verification. Applicants for high-level posts like Principal and Vice Principal will have to undergo interviews and medical tests as part of the selection procedure.

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for qualified individuals looking for stable government employment in the education field. Interested candidates are encouraged to check the official job notification and submit their applications within the given timeline.

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