Telangana SSC Exams 2026: Student Unions and Parents Demand Change to 34-Day Exam Schedule

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education’s newly released SSC exam timetable has sparked intense backlash, with student unions, parents, and educators accusing the board of imposing the most stretched-out and irrational exam schedule in recent memory.

The exams will run from March 14 to April 16 — a 34-day marathon that many argue is unnecessary, stressful, and a clear sign of administrative negligence.

“Why torture students for over a month?” ask student groups

Student organisations minced no words, slamming the board for what they describe as an illogical, lethargic, and directionless timetable that forces lakhs of Class 10 students to remain in “exam tension” for more than a month.

Parents, too, have raised sharp concerns:

Long gaps between subjects increase anxiety and disrupt study rhythm

Rural students face repeated travel and accommodation hurdles

The extended schedule jeopardises preparation for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, EAMCET, and polytechnic entrances

One student union leader said,

“No Class 10 student should be forced into a 34-day exam endurance test. The board seems more interested in testing patience than academic ability.”

Uneven scheduling raises more questions

While key science subjects like Physical Science and Biological Science are restricted to tight 90-minute slots, other papers are dragged out with long, inconsistent breaks.

Education activists say the entire exam cycle could easily have been completed in 10–14 days, as done in most other states, if the board had made even minimal effort to streamline the process.

Parents demand immediate revision — Board maintains silence

Parents’ associations have urged the government to intervene urgently, calling the schedule an unfair emotional and academic burden on students who are already coping with intense pressure.

Despite widespread criticism, the board has remained silent, offering no explanation for the unusually long duration.

“This isn’t planning — it’s negligence”

Activists and educators warn that the extended timetable exposes a deep disconnect from ground realities. They fear that prolonged stress and disrupted preparation cycles will impact student performance across the board.

With outrage continuing to build, all eyes are now on the Education Department:

Will it revise the controversial schedule, or remain unmoved despite overwhelming opposition?