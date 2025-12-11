Lionel Messi Set to Arrive in Hyderabad: Full India Tour Details, Ticket Prices and More!

Lionel Messi is all set to arrive in Hyderabad on December 13 as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, creating massive excitement among football fans across the country. As part of the tour, Messi will participate in a 7-a-side celebrity friendly match at Uppal Stadium, where he will face off with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the G.O.A.T Cup. Several prominent film stars, sportspersons, and political leaders are expected to attend the high-profile event.

Messi’s India schedule begins on the morning of December 13, when he lands in Kolkata. Owing to security reasons, he will virtually inaugurate a 75-feet statue dedicated to him. By evening, he will fly to Hyderabad, accompanied by a large entourage of nearly 200 team members.

After the friendly match in Hyderabad, Messi will conduct an exclusive masterclass for young footballers, followed by an engaging penalty shootout session and a music concert to close the event. He will stay overnight in the city, with a dedicated security team managing all arrangements.

Post-Hyderabad, Messi will head to Mumbai, where he is expected to meet celebrities and walk the ramp for a charity event. His final stop will be Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attend official engagements.

This marks Messi’s second visit to India, the first being in 2011 for a friendly match against Venezuela in Kolkata. Fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the football legend in action once again.

Here's the full schedule of Messi's GOAT Tour:

December 13, Kolkata

1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme

10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi's statue

11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13, Hyderabad

7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players

Ticket Prices:

Tickets for Messi’s GOAT Tour are now available exclusively on the District app. Prices begin at ₹4,500 in most participating cities, while the Mumbai leg is priced higher, starting at ₹8,250.