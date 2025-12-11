School Holiday Today, December 11, 2025: Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, AP, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir

As December 11, 2025 begins, students and parents across several states are waking up to mixed updates on whether schools will function today. Election-related closures, adverse weather, and winter restrictions have prompted shutdowns in some regions, while others are awaiting clarity from district authorities.

Kerala: Schools Shut for Second Phase of Local Body Elections

Kerala has declared a complete holiday for all government and private schools in districts going to the polls today. The second phase of the Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 is underway, and institutions that double as polling stations will remain closed.

Districts with confirmed holiday:

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Polling is scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM, with counting on December 13.

Telangana: Holiday Likely, Awaiting Official Notification

Telangana is holding the first phase of Panchayat elections today, and many government schools have been requisitioned as polling centres. Teachers on election duty and logistical arrangements have pushed several districts to consider declaring holidays on December 10 and 11.

However, a statewide order has not yet been issued.

School-specific announcements are expected through district collectors or DEOs. Some private institutions may also remain shut if designated as polling venues.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Weather Disruptions, No Statewide Holiday

After-effects of Cyclone Ditwah continue to bring rain, gusty winds and waterlogging to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

While no blanket holiday has been announced, local administrations in a few coastal districts are authorised to suspend classes or modify timings depending on rainfall intensity. Parents are advised to check updates at the school level.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools Closed in Hilly Areas Due to Extreme Cold

Several hilly belts in Jammu and Kashmir have declared holidays from December 8 to 14, owing to early snowfall, sub-zero temperatures and dense fog.

Travel risks for students prompted the administration to issue a winter safety advisory and suspend offline classes in vulnerable zones.

Delhi: Winter Vacation to Start Later This Month

Schools in Delhi will not be closed today. The winter break is expected to begin on December 23, extending until January 1, 2026, in line with the city’s annual academic calendar.