Bank Holidays on Dec 26 & 27 in These States Following the Christmas Break

Following Christmas celebrations, banks will remain closed in a few select cities across India on December 26 and December 27, 2025, as per the holiday calendar issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

While most states have resumed normal banking operations after Christmas Day, only three cities are affected by extended closures.

Bank Holidays on Friday, December 26, 2025

Banks will remain closed in the following cities:

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Kohima (Nagaland)

Shillong (Meghalaya)

Bank Holidays on Saturday, December 27, 2025

Banks will remain closed in:

Kohima (Nagaland)

All other Indian cities will see normal banking operations on both days.

RBI Guidelines

These holidays are officially recognised under the Negotiable Instruments Act and are part of the annual holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Digital Banking Services Remain Unaffected

Despite branch closures in the above locations, customers can continue to access essential services through digital platforms:

Online and mobile banking

NEFT and RTGS (within permitted time windows)

ATM withdrawals and card transactions

Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account services

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for city-specific details before planning in-person visits.