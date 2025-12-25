Is December 26 a Stock Market Holiday in India? Here’s the Answer

As Christmas celebrations conclude on December 25, many investors are wondering whether December 26 is a stock market holiday in India. The answer is no. Indian stock exchanges will function normally on December 26, as it is a regular trading day with no festivals or special occasions declared as market holidays.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on December 26, following their standard trading schedule. With Christmas already over and no nationwide or exchange-specific holiday falling on this date, market participants can expect uninterrupted trading activity.

According to the official holiday calendars released by the stock exchanges, December 26 does not feature as a non-trading day. This means equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will operate as usual, allowing investors to place trades, manage portfolios, and execute financial strategies without restrictions.

The confusion around December 26 often arises because it is observed as Boxing Day in several countries. However, Boxing Day is not recognized as a public or market holiday in India. As a result, Indian financial markets do not suspend operations on this date.

Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly and rely on official exchange notifications for holiday confirmations. With the year-end approaching, December 26 also marks an important trading session for those making last-minute portfolio adjustments before the close of the calendar year.

In summary, December 26 is a normal working day for the Indian stock market, and all trading activities will proceed as per the regular schedule.

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