New Year 2026 in Telangana: Bars Open Till 1 AM, Drunk Driving Checks Intensified

With New Year’s Eve falling on December 31, the Telangana government has announced a series of measures to regulate celebrations and maintain public safety across the state. While certain relaxations have been granted for festivities, authorities have made it clear that strict enforcement of the law will be in place.

According to orders issued by the State Excise Department, bars, clubs, licensed event venues, and select tourism locations will be permitted to serve alcohol until 1:00 am on New Year’s night. This extension, however, is subject to prior approval from the authorities. Wine shops and A-4 liquor outlets will be allowed to operate only until midnight, with no exceptions.

In Hyderabad, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has cautioned establishments and the public to celebrate responsibly and within legal boundaries. He announced that special drunk driving drives will be conducted across the city starting Wednesday and continuing until January 1. On December 31 night alone, police teams will set up checkpoints at nearly 100 locations, supported by additional personnel.

The Commissioner warned that driving under the influence will attract severe penalties. Offenders may face seizure of their vehicles, a fine of up to ₹10,000, imprisonment for as long as six months, and suspension or cancellation of their driving licences. Citizens have been urged to use taxis, app-based cabs, or assign a designated driver to avoid legal trouble.

Police have also made it mandatory for all New Year parties at hotels, pubs, and clubs to conclude by 1:00 am, both in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Any violation of this directive will invite strict action. Authorities have clearly stated that loud music beyond permissible limits, drug consumption, obscene performances, reckless driving, and disturbances to public order will not be tolerated. Sound systems found breaching noise pollution norms will be confiscated.

Special attention has been given to women’s safety during the celebrations. SHE Teams of the Telangana Police will be deployed at party venues, crowded localities, and major public spaces to prevent harassment and ensure a safe environment.

Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and celebrate the New Year in a safe, lawful, and responsible manner.

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