OTT Releases This Week, Dec 25-28: Stranger Things S5 Vol 2, Baahubali The Epic, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and More!

A packed week of OTT entertainment is here, bringing a mix of thrillers, dramas, documentaries, and fantasy sagas across major platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, nostalgia, or something heartfelt, this lineup has plenty to binge. Here’s what’s streaming:

1. Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2, Netflix – December 26

Episodes 5 to 7 drop on December 26 in India, pushing the Hawkins saga toward its emotional and action-packed finale. The stakes are higher than ever for the beloved characters.

2. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 3, Netflix – December 2

Ken Goldin and his team return, navigating bigger valuations and tougher negotiations following the company’s acquisition by eBay.

3. Baahubali: The Epic, Netflix – December 25

This special version re-edits the blockbuster Baahubali franchise into a single, remastered film — celebrating 10 years of the iconic saga directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

4. Revolver Rita, Netflix – December 26

Rita lives a quiet life working at a fast-food outlet — until an accidental death drags her family into crime, conspiracies, and power struggles involving police and gangsters.

5. Made in Korea, Netflix – December 24

A gripping thriller exploring the rivalry between KCIA agent Baek Ki-tae — who lives a double life — and prosecutor Jang Geon-young, determined to expose corruption at any cost.

6. Cashero, Netflix – December 26

Adapted from a popular webtoon, this grounded superhero drama follows Kang Sang-woong, an ordinary civil servant who unexpectedly gains superpowers — and must learn what heroism really costs.

7. Cover-Up, Netflix – December 26

This documentary looks back at five decades of journalist Seymour Hersh’s work, chronicling investigations into major U.S. political and military scandals.

8. Goodbye June, Netflix – December 24

Set during Christmas, four estranged siblings reunite at their mother’s hospital bedside — confronting buried emotions, old conflicts, and fragile reconciliations.

9. Ricky Gervais: Mortality, Netflix – December 26

Gervais delivers his most personal stand-up yet, reflecting on life, death, society — with his trademark irreverent humor.

10. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, ZEE5 – December 26

Vikramaditya’s obsession with actress Adaa spirals into danger as admiration turns into uncontrollable fixation.

11. Andhra King Taluka, JioHotstar – December 25

A devoted fan named Sagar becomes the unlikely lifeline for fading superstar Surya Kumar, whose 100th film hangs in the balance.