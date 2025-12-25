Bank Holidays 2026 List: 16 Days of Closures in January Across States

With 2026 just around the corner, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the official list of bank holidays for January. As per the schedule, banks may remain closed on as many as 16 days during the month, though the number of holidays will vary by state, depending on regional festivals and local observances.

Customers planning financial transactions at bank branches are advised to check the holiday schedule specific to their city or state to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Many closures are tied to state-level celebrations and may not apply nationwide.

Breakdown of January 2026 Bank Holidays

Of the total holidays announced for January:

6 days fall on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays

4 days are Sundays

The remaining holidays are linked to national, cultural, and regional festivals

As per existing RBI regulations, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

Festivals and Observances Impacting Bank Operations

January marks the beginning of several cultural and religious festivities across India, which will result in bank closures in various states. Key occasions affecting operations include:

New Year festivities

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Makar Sankranti and other harvest festivals

Magh Bihu

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami)

Republic Day

In certain regions, consecutive holidays may lead to extended closures, particularly when festivals coincide with weekends.

Important Dates When Banks May Be Closed in Select States

January 1 – New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai

January 2 – New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanthi

January 3 – Birthday of Hazrat Ali

January 12 – Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

January 14 – Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

January 15 – Pongal / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti

January 16 – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 – Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja

January 26 – Republic Day

Holiday observance will differ from state to state, meaning bank branches may be operational in some regions while closed in others.

Banking Access During the Holiday Season

Although physical branches will shut on designated holidays, customers will still have access to essential digital services, including:

UPI payments

Internet and mobile banking

ATM services

However, services that require branch support—such as cheque clearing, in-person cash deposits, and certain documentation processes—may face delays, especially during back-to-back holidays.

Takeaway

With a busy festive calendar ahead, customers are encouraged to plan banking needs early and utilise digital platforms wherever possible.