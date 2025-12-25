Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 25: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Prices
On December 25, 2025, gold and silver prices in India continued to move in line with global trends, local demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply connected to Indian culture — widely purchased during weddings, festivals, and also held as long-term investments.
Gold prices on December 25, 2025
Gold saw a slight rise due to stronger global demand and concerns over inflation.
- 24K gold (999 purity): ₹13,894 per gram
- 22K gold (commonly used in jewellery): ₹12,736 per gram
Gold prices in India are influenced by international market rates, the value of the U.S. dollar, and seasonal jewellery demand — especially during festive periods.
City-wise gold prices
Delhi
- 24K gold: ₹13,909 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,751 per gram
Mumbai
- 24K gold: ₹13,894 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,736 per gram
Kolkata
- 24K gold: ₹13,894 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,736 per gram
Chennai
- 24K gold: ₹13,965 per gram
- 22K gold: ₹12,801 per gram
Silver prices on December 25, 2025
Silver also traded higher, driven by both investment interest and industrial demand.
- Silver (999 purity): ₹2,33,100 per kg
- Silver 925 (sterling silver): ₹2,32,900 per kg
City-wise silver prices
Delhi
- Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams
Mumbai
- Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams
Kolkata
- Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams
Chennai
- Silver 999: ₹2,441 per 10 grams
Gold and silver continue to play a major role in Indian households — both as emotional assets and financial security. With global uncertainty and market fluctuations, many investors are closely tracking daily price changes before making buying decisions.