Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 25: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Prices

On December 25, 2025, gold and silver prices in India continued to move in line with global trends, local demand, and currency fluctuations. Precious metals remain deeply connected to Indian culture — widely purchased during weddings, festivals, and also held as long-term investments.

Gold prices on December 25, 2025

Gold saw a slight rise due to stronger global demand and concerns over inflation.

24K gold (999 purity): ₹13,894 per gram

22K gold (commonly used in jewellery): ₹12,736 per gram

Gold prices in India are influenced by international market rates, the value of the U.S. dollar, and seasonal jewellery demand — especially during festive periods.

City-wise gold prices

Delhi

24K gold: ₹13,909 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,751 per gram

Mumbai

24K gold: ₹13,894 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,736 per gram

Kolkata

24K gold: ₹13,894 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,736 per gram

Chennai

24K gold: ₹13,965 per gram

22K gold: ₹12,801 per gram

Silver prices on December 25, 2025

Silver also traded higher, driven by both investment interest and industrial demand.

Silver (999 purity): ₹2,33,100 per kg

Silver 925 (sterling silver): ₹2,32,900 per kg

City-wise silver prices

Delhi

Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams

Mumbai

Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams

Kolkata

Silver 999: ₹2,331 per 10 grams

Chennai

Silver 999: ₹2,441 per 10 grams

Gold and silver continue to play a major role in Indian households — both as emotional assets and financial security. With global uncertainty and market fluctuations, many investors are closely tracking daily price changes before making buying decisions.