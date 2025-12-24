Stock Market Holiday on December 25, 2025: NSE and BSE Closed for Christmas

Indian stock exchanges will observe a trading holiday on Thursday, December 25, 2025, due to Christmas. On this day, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed, making it the last stock market holiday of the calendar year 2025.

The holiday will impact all trading and settlement activities. There will be no operations in the equity, equity derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. Trading in currency and commodity markets will also remain suspended for the day.

Global Markets Also Shut

In line with the Christmas holiday, several major international markets, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, will also remain closed. This global shutdown typically results in lower international market activity.

When Will Trading Resume?

Normal trading across Indian stock exchanges will resume on Friday, December 26, 2025, following the Christmas break. The next scheduled market holiday in India will be on January 26, 2026, when markets will remain closed in observance of Republic Day.

Commodity Market Holiday on Christmas

Commodity trading platforms will also observe a complete shutdown on Christmas Day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during both morning and evening trading sessions on December 25, 2025.

Similarly, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), which primarily handles agricultural commodities, will not conduct any trading activities on the day.

Regular Stock Market Trading Hours

On regular trading days, Indian stock markets operate Monday to Friday. The standard trading session runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, apart from officially announced trading holidays.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Market Holidays

With the Christmas holiday concluding the 2025 trading calendar, investors can now look forward to the 2026 stock market holiday schedule, which includes national holidays and other market closures announced by the exchanges.

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