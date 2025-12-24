Christmas Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Closed on Dec 25; 2026 Trading Holidays List

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, due to Christmas. This will be the last stock market holiday of 2025. On the same day, most major global markets, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, will also remain shut.

There will be no trading or settlement across key segments such as equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). In addition, currency and commodity markets will also remain closed for the day.

Trading activities on the Indian stock exchanges will resume on Friday, December 26.

The next stock market holiday after Christmas will be on January 26, 2026, in observance of Republic Day.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026 (NSE & BSE)