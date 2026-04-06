April 7 Stock Market holiday or not?

Investors looking for clarity on whether April 7, 2026 is a stock market holiday can note that trading will continue as usual across India. The day falls on a regular weekday with no festivals, national events, or special observances that would lead to a market closure.

Markets to Function Normally

Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open on April 7. Trading in equities, derivatives, and other segments will take place during normal market hours without any interruptions.

No Holiday Across Segments

There are no scheduled holidays for any trading segment, including equity, currency, or commodity markets, on this date. Clearing and settlement operations will also proceed as per the usual schedule.

What Investors Should Know

Since April 7 is a working day, investors can carry out all trading activities, including buying and selling stocks, intraday trading, and derivatives transactions. Online trading platforms and brokerage services will function normally.

Keep Track of Upcoming Holidays

Although there is no holiday on April 7, market participants should stay updated with the official holiday calendar to plan their trades around upcoming stock market closures later in the month.

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