Telangana Govt Plans UKG Classes in Schools, 6,000 Jobs Likely

The Telangana government is preparing a major reform in the education sector by introducing pre-primary classes, including UKG, in thousands of government schools across the state.

According to officials, the plan aims to expand early education facilities in government schools, which currently start from Class 1. With this move, students will be able to begin their schooling journey from nursery, LKG, and UKG within the public education system itself.

The initiative is expected to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic year, bringing government schools on par with private institutions that already offer pre-primary education.

As part of the expansion, authorities have been asked to identify schools where UKG classes can be introduced. The government is planning to roll out these classes in a large number of schools to improve enrollment and attract more parents to public education.

One of the biggest highlights of this move is the employment boost. Reports suggest that nearly 6,000 new jobs are likely to be created, including teaching and non-teaching staff, to support the new pre-primary sections.

The decision comes as part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen the education system and reduce dependence on private schools, especially at the foundational level. Officials believe that introducing early education in government schools will improve learning outcomes and retain students within the system from a young age.

Overall, this move is expected to benefit both students and job seekers, while also enhancing the quality and reach of government education in Telangana.