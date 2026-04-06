Trisha's Viral Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Thalapathy

Trisha Krishnan has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing a cryptic post about love and self-worth, sparking fresh discussions among fans.

The actress posted a message highlighting that “love is not everything” and emphasized the importance of staying calm and valuing oneself. The note quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a reflection of her personal thoughts.

This comes at a time when Trisha has been in the spotlight due to ongoing rumours linking her with actor Vijay. The two were recently seen together at a public event, which further fueled speculation about their relationship.

Though the actress did not mention anyone directly, her message about self-respect, peace, and emotional balance has led many to connect it with the ongoing buzz surrounding her personal life.

Social media users have been actively discussing the post, with some seeing it as a subtle response to rumors, while others believe it is simply a general message about life and priorities.

Despite the speculation, neither Trisha nor Vijay has made any official statement regarding the rumours. Meanwhile, the actress continues to stay focused on her career, maintaining her strong presence in South Indian cinema.