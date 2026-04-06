Rakasa BO: ₹15.80 Crore in 3 Days, Solid Run Continues

Raakaasa is off to a flying start, emerging as a strong box office performer and a clear favourite among family audiences. Driven by clean comedy and high entertainment value, the film is witnessing solid footfalls across centres, with theatres buzzing with laughter and positive word-of-mouth.

The film opened with a robust ₹5.6 crore worldwide on Day 1 (including premieres), surged to ₹10.30 crore by Day 2, and closed its first three days at an impressive ₹15.80 crore gross worldwide. Overseas markets are also contributing steadily, nearing the half-million-dollar mark, reflecting growing global traction.

Audience response has been consistently encouraging, with the film’s humour and engaging narrative striking a chord. The second half, in particular, is emerging as a major strength, enhancing the overall theatrical experience and driving strong post-interval engagement.

A key highlight is the Sangeeth Shobhan–Getup Srinu track, which is delivering big laughs and standing out as a crowd favourite. Vennela Kishore adds further punch with one of his most entertaining performances, significantly boosting the film’s repeat value.

Raakaasa is connecting across age groups—kids are drawn to its fantasy elements, while families are enjoying its clean, wholesome humour. This wide appeal is translating into steady occupancies, especially in family audiences.

The film is also trending on BookMyShow and holding a strong user rating of 8.7, underscoring its growing popularity.

Produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Z Studios, Raakaasa marks the directorial debut of Manasa Sharma. The film stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika, supported by a vibrant ensemble including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others.

With strong openings, steady growth, and positive audience reception, Raakaasa is firmly establishing itself as a crowd-favourite summer entertainer and continues a successful run in theatres.