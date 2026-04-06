AP Inter Results 2026: When and Where to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exams can access their results online through the official website bie.ap.gov.in and other education portals.

Expected Result Date and Time

As per current updates, the results are likely to be announced in the second week of April. Reports suggest a possible release around April 12, 2026, at approximately 11 AM. However, the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time. Students are advised to stay alert for updates.

Examination Schedule Overview

The Intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh were conducted earlier this year.

Second-year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026

First-year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026

The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 4 and is currently underway, which indicates that the result announcement is approaching soon.

Possible Result Dates

While April 12 is widely expected, the board may also consider releasing the results on April 8 or April 10. These dates remain tentative until officially confirmed.

Steps to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can follow these simple steps once the results are declared:

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details

View and download your marks memo

Details Available on Marksheet

The online marksheet will include important information such as:

Student’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grades

Overall grading system

Important Information for Students

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to avoid delays while checking results. Since multiple platforms will host the results, accessing them will be quick and convenient.

The grading system used by the board helps students clearly understand their performance levels. These results play a crucial role in shaping their academic journey and future opportunities.

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