TSBIE Inter Results 2026: How to Check Results Online

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is likely to release the TS Inter Results 2026 shortly for both first-year and second-year students. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations across Telangana are eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding the result date and time.

Every year, the board typically publishes the results in April, and a similar schedule is expected this time as well. Once declared, students will be able to access their marks online through the official website.

Lakhs of students who attended the exams are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking their results.

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can view their results online by visiting the official portal:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The website will host both 1st year and 2nd year results once they are officially released.

Steps to Check TS Inter Results 2026 Online

Follow the simple process below to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the TSBIE section available on the homepage

Select the “TS Inter Results 2026” link

Enter your hall ticket number in the required field

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the marks memo and take a printout for future use

Important Update for Students

Students should note that the online marks memo is provisional. The original marksheets will be distributed later through respective colleges. It is recommended to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result.

Final Note

With the result announcement expected anytime soon, students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. Staying prepared with login details will help ensure a smooth and quick result-checking process once the results are released.