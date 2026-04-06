April 6 Holiday in Tamil Nadu: Exam Dates Changed for Classes 1 to 9

As the 2025–26 academic session progresses in Tamil Nadu, students across various classes are entering a crucial phase of examinations and holidays. While Class 10 and Class 12 public exams have already wrapped up, giving senior students a well-deserved summer break, students from Classes 1 to 9 are currently preparing for their annual assessments.

The annual examinations for Classes 6 to 9 began on April 1 and will continue until April 16. Meanwhile, exams for Classes 4 and 5 are scheduled for April 6, and Classes 1 to 3 will take place on April 8. With exams underway, students are focusing on their preparations ahead of the upcoming summer holidays.

However, in Pudukkottai district, April 6 has been declared as a local holiday due to the famous Narthamalai Muthumariamman Temple festival. On this day, schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed, while only essential services will function with minimal staff.

Due to this holiday, authorities have made changes to the exam timetable. The examinations that were originally planned for April 6 for Classes 1 to 9 have now been postponed and will be conducted on April 10. To balance the academic calendar, April 18 has been marked as a working day.

The timing of this holiday has brought added खुशी for students, especially since it falls close to the weekend. With Saturday and Sunday already being regular holidays, students in Pudukkottai district are enjoying an extended break. This additional time is proving helpful for many, allowing them to revise their subjects more effectively before their exams.

Looking ahead, the summer holidays for students from Classes 1 to 9 will begin on April 17, offering them a longer period of rest after the completion of their exams.

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