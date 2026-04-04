Is April 6 a School Holiday in India? State-Wise Update

Many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on April 6, 2026. Here is a clear update.

Are Schools Closed on April 6, 2026?

Schools across most parts of India will remain open on Monday, April 6, 2026. Since the day does not fall on any major festival, public holiday, or special occasion, it is considered a regular working day for educational institutions.

State-Wise School Status

Here’s how the situation looks across major states:

Telangana: Schools are expected to function normally, though some may follow half-day schedules due to summer heat.

Andhra Pradesh: Regular classes are likely, depending on local school decisions.

Karnataka: No official holiday; schools remain open.

Kerala: Schools generally open unless summer vacation has started for certain classes.

Tamil Nadu: Regular school day with possible heat-related timing adjustments.

Delhi: Schools remain open as per normal schedule.

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday; schools operate normally.

Maharashtra: Regular classes expected.

Rajasthan: Schools likely open, though some regions may adjust timings due to heat.

Possible Exceptions

Even though April 6 is a normal working day, some schools may:

Adjust timings due to rising temperatures

Conduct half-day classes in summer conditions

Declare local holidays based on district-level decisions

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for exact schedules.

Conclusion

There is no nationwide school holiday on April 6, 2026. Most schools across India will remain open, with only minor changes possible due to weather conditions or local decisions.

Also read: Hyderabad: School Girl Killed in Jubilee Hills by RTC Bus