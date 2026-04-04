Hyderabad: School Girl Killed in Jubilee Hills by RTC Bus

A tragic road accident was reported in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area a short while ago, creating panic among locals.

Accident Details

According to information shared by residents, the incident took place on Road No. 5, near a private school. An RTC electric bus reportedly hit three schoolgirls who were on the main road.

In the accident, one student died on the spot, while the other two suffered serious injuries.

Injured Shifted to Hospital

The injured students were immediately taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. Their condition is said to be critical, though further updates are awaited.

More Information Awaited

Authorities are yet to release complete details about the incident. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety, especially in busy areas near schools.

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