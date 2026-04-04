Telangana Rain and Thunderstorms from April 3 to 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has announced a yellow alert across Telangana, warning of unstable weather conditions over the next five days. The advisory applies to all districts, urging residents to stay cautious as thunderstorms are expected to impact the region.

Thunderstorms and Lightning Likely Across the State

According to IMD officials, Telangana is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between April 3 and April 7. These conditions could lead to sudden weather changes, including brief spells of rain and strong winds in several areas.

Weather experts have advised people to remain alert, particularly during evening hours when thunderstorm activity is usually more intense.

Rising Temperatures Add to Weather Concerns

Data released by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) shows that temperatures in the state have already crossed the 40°C mark. Adilabad district recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5°C on April 2, highlighting the ongoing heatwave conditions.

In Hyderabad, temperatures also remained high, with areas such as Himayatnagar and Shaikpet recording around 38°C.

Hyderabad to Witness Hazy Mornings and Storm Activity

The city of Hyderabad is expected to see hazy conditions during the morning hours until April 7. This weather pattern is likely to affect all major zones, including Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

IMD forecasts suggest that on April 6, Hyderabad may receive rainfall or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, providing temporary relief from the heat.

Precautionary Measures Advised

With thunderstorms predicted across Telangana, authorities have recommended that residents plan their travel carefully and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during adverse weather conditions. Sudden lightning and strong winds may pose risks, especially in open areas.