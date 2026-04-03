April 4 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as it is a regular weekend holiday. Both major exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), do not operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

Is April 4 a Trading Day?

No, April 4 is not a trading day. Even though it is not a festival or special holiday, stock markets in India are closed every weekend. Therefore:

No equity trading

No derivatives trading

No currency or commodity trading on NSE and BSE

When Will Markets Reopen?

The stock market will resume normal trading on the next working day, which is Monday, April 6, 2026, following the weekend break.

Why Are Markets Closed on Saturdays?

Indian stock exchanges follow a five-day trading week, operating from Monday to Friday. This schedule aligns with global financial markets and allows traders and investors a break during weekends.

What Investors Should Know

Even though markets are closed:

Investors can still review portfolios

Plan trades for the upcoming week

Track global market trends

However, no actual buying or selling of stocks can take place during this period.

Conclusion

April 4, 2026, is a regular weekend holiday for the Indian stock market. Both NSE and BSE will remain closed, and trading activities will resume on Monday.

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