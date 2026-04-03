Rashmika Mandanna Says “We Are Three Now” in Viral Post

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again grabbed attention on social media with a creative and heartwarming update. The star recently shared a post on Instagram revealing that her little animated world has now grown bigger.

Rashmika mentioned that “we are three now,” sparking curiosity among fans. She had earlier created an animated sunflower character named ‘Ru’ to express her emotions and thoughts in a fun and relatable way.

A New Member Joins the Gang

In her latest post, Rashmika introduced a new animated character named ‘Vijay’, adding a fresh twist to her storytelling. She shared a cute video showcasing the interaction between the characters.

The clip highlights a playful moment where ‘Ru’ reacts with a hint of jealousy after seeing Vijay join the group. The animation and expressions have been appreciated by fans for their charm and creativity.

Fans Love the Concept

Rashmika’s unique way of connecting with her audience through animated characters has struck a chord with her followers. The introduction of Vijay has only increased excitement, with fans eagerly waiting to see more such content.

Her post has quickly gone viral, with many praising her imagination and the adorable storyline.

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