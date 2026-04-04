Rakasa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online?

The Telugu movie Rakasa, which hit theatres on April 3 during the Good Friday weekend, has started gaining attention among audiences who enjoy a blend of horror, comedy, and fantasy. With a decent response in cinemas and strong promotional buzz, many viewers are now curious about when and where the film will release online.

Rakasa OTT Release Date and Platform

According to reports, the digital streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the exact OTT release date.

Based on typical release patterns, the film is likely to premiere online within four to eight weeks after its theatrical release. If this trend continues, Rakasa could arrive on OTT platforms either by the end of April or sometime in mid-May.

That said, the final release date may change depending on how well the film performs in theatres. A strong box office run could delay its digital debut, while a shorter theatrical run might lead to an earlier streaming release.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. It is directed by Manasa Sharma, while Niharika Konidela has produced the project along with Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios.

The supporting cast features popular actors like Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu.

The film is said to have been made on a budget of around ₹15 crore, with a significant amount spent on visual effects, graphics, and 3D work, along with pre-release promotions.

Story Overview

Rakasa is based on a mysterious village tale connected to an old fort and a demon that is believed to awaken once every hundred years. As per the legend, a human sacrifice is required to protect the village from destruction.

The story follows Veerababu, played by Sangeeth Shobhan, who returns from the US to meet his love. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he gets involved in village issues and is eventually sent to the haunted fort.

From there, the film explores a mix of romance, suspense, and supernatural elements, keeping viewers guessing about whether the demon is real and what secrets lie hidden within the fort.

Audience Response

The film created good expectations before its release, mainly due to its trailer and promotional campaigns. Early reactions suggest that audiences have found the movie engaging, especially for its genre mix and visual effects.

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