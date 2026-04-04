YSRCP MPs Meet Vice President: Amaravati Bill Row

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party led by Parliamentary Party Leader YV Subba Reddy met the Hon’ble Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan and raised serious concerns over denial of adequate speaking time in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Amaravati Bill.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that despite having seven MPs, YSRCP was given only five minutes to speak and their microphone was cut midway. He termed this as an attempt to suppress the party’s voice. He pointed out that smaller parties like BRS and TDP were given more time, with BRS MPs receiving around ten minutes each. The delegation requested fair opportunity for all parties in Parliament.

He said the Vice President responded positively and assured that the remaining part of their speech would be taken on record.

Subba Reddy stated that YSRCP is not against Amaravati but opposes the bill. He said nearly 50,000 acres were taken from about 29,000 farmers and demanded that justice for them must be clearly included in the bill. He alleged that corruption and exploitation are happening in the name of Amaravati construction, with costs going up to Rs 14,000 per square foot, which he called excessive and a misuse of public money.

The delegation also raised concerns over showing TDP leaders in the Rajya Sabha gallery on television and demanded an inquiry. The delegation included PV Midhun Reddy, Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Dr. M Gurumoorthy and Golla Babu Rao.