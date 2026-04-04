What is Easter Sunday? History, Significance and Traditions Explained

In 2026, Easter Sunday will be observed on April 5. Unlike fixed holidays, Easter does not fall on the same date every year. Its timing is decided based on a combination of the solar and lunar calendars, making it one of the most unique festivals in the Christian calendar.

This year’s Easter also marks the conclusion of the Holy Week, which began with Palm Sunday on March 29.

Why the Easter Date Changes Every Year

The date of Easter is determined by a rule set long ago during the Council of Nicaea. According to this system, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox (March 21).

In 2026, the full moon—often called the Paschal Moon—occurs on April 2, which places Easter on April 5 for Western Christian traditions. Meanwhile, Eastern Orthodox Christians follow a different calendar, so their Easter will be celebrated later, on May 3 this year.

History and Religious Significance

Easter is the most important event in Christianity, as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to biblical accounts, this event symbolizes victory over death and offers hope, renewal, and forgiveness to believers.

The days leading up to Easter carry deep meaning:

Good Friday (April 3, 2026): A day of remembrance marking the crucifixion of Jesus, observed with prayer and reflection.

Easter Sunday (April 5, 2026): A celebration of resurrection, faith, and new beginnings.

For many, Easter is not just a tradition but a reminder that even after difficult times, there is always the possibility of a fresh start.

Holy Week 2026: A Spiritual Journey

The week before Easter is known as Holy Week, and each day holds special significance:

Palm Sunday (March 29): Celebrates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, welcomed by crowds with palm leaves.

Maundy Thursday (April 2): Commemorates the Last Supper and highlights humility and service.

Good Friday (April 3): A solemn day marking sacrifice and suffering.

Holy Saturday (April 4): A quiet period of waiting before the joy of Easter.

Easter Traditions Around the World

Easter is celebrated differently across countries, blending faith with local customs:

Philippines: People take part in water-based rituals symbolizing cleansing and renewal.

Poland: The tradition of Śmigus-Dyngus involves splashing water on others on Easter Monday.

Greece: Red-colored eggs are cracked together, symbolizing life and resurrection.

Australia: Instead of rabbits, many celebrate with the “Easter Bilby” due to environmental reasons.

Why the Easter Bunny is Popular

The Easter Bunny has its roots in German traditions, where rabbits were seen as symbols of fertility and new life. Over time, this idea evolved into the story of a bunny delivering eggs, which became especially popular among children.

What’s Special About Easter 2026

This year’s celebration is expected to draw global attention as Pope Leo XIV delivers his first Easter blessing from Vatican City after his election in 2025. His “Urbi et Orbi” message from St. Peter’s Square is likely to be watched by millions around the world.

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