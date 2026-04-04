Biker Movie OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Telugu film Biker starring Sharwanand and Rajasekhar was released worldwide on April 3 as a Good Friday special. The movie, set against a bike racing backdrop, is a sports drama—something relatively new for Telugu cinema—which created strong interest among audiences even before its release.

With the film now running in theatres, many viewers are eagerly waiting for updates about its OTT release.

OTT Release Date and Platform

The digital streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Netflix. As per the agreement, the movie is expected to premiere on OTT platforms after a standard theatrical window of 4 to 6 weeks.

Based on this timeline, Biker may start streaming either by the end of April or during the second week of May. However, the exact date will depend on how long the film continues its run in theatres. An official announcement from Netflix is still awaited.

Cast and Crew Details

The film is directed by Abhilash Reddy and features actors like Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

It is produced by Vikram Reddy, Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Uppalapati Pramod under the UV Creations banner. The music is composed by Ghibran, while J. Yuvaraj handled cinematography and Anil Pasala worked as the editor.

The teaser, trailer, and promotional campaigns helped build strong expectations for the film before its release.

Biker Movie Budget

According to industry reports, Biker has been made with a budget of around ₹45 crore. A large portion of the budget was spent on casting, production quality, and delivering a realistic bike racing experience. The film’s technical aspects, including visuals and action sequences, have received positive feedback.

Pre-Release Business

The movie performed well in terms of pre-release business. The theatrical rights for the Nizam and Andhra regions were reportedly acquired by Dil Raju for around ₹23 crore.

Including Karnataka, the rest of India, and overseas markets, the total worldwide theatrical business is estimated at ₹30 crore. Trade analysts suggest that the film needs to collect around ₹60 crore gross (₹32 crore share) to be considered a commercial success.

On the non-theatrical side, Netflix acquired the digital rights for approximately ₹27 crore. Other rights, including satellite and music, added another ₹8 crore. In total, the film’s pre-release business is estimated to be around ₹70 crore.

Day 1 Box Office Collections

On its opening day, Biker collected around ₹2.41 crore gross in India, with a net collection of ₹2.10 crore. Out of this, the Telugu version contributed ₹2.05 crore, while the Tamil version added about ₹5 lakh.

In overseas markets, the film earned around $31K (approximately ₹28.8 lakh) from North America premieres and day-one shows. Overall, the worldwide gross collection on day one is estimated to be करीब ₹3 crore.

Final Word

With a unique concept and decent opening numbers, Biker has managed to attract attention. Its OTT release on Netflix is expected soon, and viewers who missed it in theatres may get a chance to watch it online within a few weeks.

Also read: Rakasa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online?